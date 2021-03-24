      Weather Alert

FREE Donut Wednesday

Mar 24, 2021 @ 9:00am

Wednesday becomes the new Friday If you are a fan of Dunkin Donuts. Stop by a Dunkin Donuts every Wednesday, starting March 24th, thru April 21st and grab a FREE donut. Sign up for Donut Perks and you’ll get a free donut with the purchase of any beverage. Along with the free donut, Dunkin will debut a new drink as well. Order a Blueberry Pomegranate Dunkin Refresher.

Get your Dunkin Perks