Free COVID Testing Offered To LPS High School Staff And Students
(KFOR NEWS March 17, 2021) Lincoln Public Schools has agreed to once again participate in a volunteer pilot high school COVID-19 testing project with the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Department of Education and the operations team with Test Nebraska.
This pilot testing project helps local health officials determine the prevalence of asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, and what safety protocols need to be adjusted to further reduce the risk of spread of COVID-19. Data gathered will also help LPS in collaboration with the health department continue to make planning decisions about the remainder of the school year. This testing will also detect any COVID-19 variants that may be present in our community.
This resource is available to all high school staff and students at no cost to you, families, or the school district. This will take place at all six LPS high schools during the week of March 22, 2021. To participate, families will need to fill out the consent form and return it on testing day to the school. Families can find the consent form here: http://bit.ly/LPSCOVIDconsent or by going to their school’s health office.
Nurses from Test Nebraska will be doing a nasal mid-turbinate swab. Collecting a specimen for testing involves inserting a small swab, similar to a Q-Tip, into the front of the nose. This is less invasive than the nasopharyngeal swab. Results will be sent securely within 72 hours to the email used for testing registration. Anyone who participates in the testing and does not exhibit symptoms will not have to quarantine while they wait for results.
Those who test positive will be contacted by Test Nebraska and the health department, and will still be required to follow LPS COVID-19 protocols for a positive COVID-19 result. This includes staying home from school during the self-isolation period identified by the health department, and reporting the absence to the school.
More information about the COVID-19 tests and information on registering can be found on the LPS website at lps.org/coronavirus.
There will be one testing day at each high school:
Wednesday, March 24
7:30 – 11:00 a.m.
Lincoln High School – North Star High School – Southwest High School
Thursday, March 25
7:30 – 11:00 a.m.
East High School – Northeast High School – Southeast High School
