FREE CAKES?

Free food just tastes better. It may not work on certain foods like Peas or Broccoli because I am not a fan of either. BUT it will work on about a hundred other foods….like pancakes. In fact, IHOP has announced a slight change in the way National Pancake Day is being handled this year.
IHOP is cancelling its National Pancake Day celebrations for this year, but they still want to treat their customers. But don’t worry, the restaurant chain typically gives out free short stacks on this day each year, it has had to cancel due to safety and health concerns. SO, IHOP is giving their customers a chance to redeem an IOU for a free short stack throughout the month of April! Now that’s turning a negative into a positive stack of cakes!!!!
MyHOP e-mail rewards members can redeem coupons for dine-in or to-go orders through the mobile app or IHOP.com in April!Not signed up? You have until March 31!
THANK YOU IHOP!!!! LOVE YOUR CAKES