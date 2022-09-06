104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Free And Reduced Lunch Guidelines Released

September 6, 2022 4:04PM CDT
Lincoln, NE (September 6, 2022) The Nebraska Department of Education’s Office of Nutrition Services has announced the Income Eligibility Guidelines for free and reduced-price meals for those unable to pay the full price of meals served under the National School Lunch, Breakfast, Special Milk, and Child and Adult Care Food Programs (CACFP).

Participating schools, child care, and adult care centers have all received a copy of the policy.

Application forms will be given to all households with a letter to parents, guardians or adult participants. To apply for free or reduced price meals, households should fill out the application and return it to the school or agency. Additional copies are available from the school principals or agency administrator. The information provided on the application will be used to determine eligibility and may be verified at any time during the year by school or other program officials.

For the school or agency officials to determine eligibility, the household must provide the following information on the application: names of all household members; the last four digits of the social security number of an adult household member or a statement that the household member does not have one; total monthly household income by source; and the signature of an adult household member certifying that the information provided is correct. Children who are members of Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) assistance units or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) households are automatically eligible to receive free meals. Participants at adult care centers receiving Food Stamps, FDPIR, SSI or Medicaid are automatically eligible to receive free meals.

Applications can be submitted at any time during the year.  Families whose income is at or below the levels shown are eligible for free or reduced price meals.

NUTRITION SERVICES INCOME ELIGIBILITY GUIDELINES JULY 1, 2022 – JUNE 30, 2023

 

Household Size

  

Free Meal

  

Reduced Price Meal
   

Annual

  

Monthly

  

Weekly

  

Annual

  

Monthly

  

Weekly
1 17,667 1,473 340 25,142 2,096 484
2 23,803 1,984 458 33,874 2,823 652
3 29,939 3,007 694 42,606 3,551 820
4 36,075 3,007 694 51,338 4,279 988
5 42,211 3,518 812 60,070 5,006 1,156
6 48,347 4,029 930 68,802 5,743 1,324
7 54,483 4,541 1,048 77,543 6,462 1,492
8 60,619 5,052 1,166 86,266 7,189 1,659
For each additional family member add:  

6,136

  

512

  

118

  

8,732

  

78

  

168

 

