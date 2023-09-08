Fred Durst guests on new Wargasm song “Bang Ya Head”

Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst guests on a new song from English electronic rock duo Wargasm.

The track called “Bang Ya Head” finds Durst and company encouraging you to “Bang your head until you break your neck.”

You can listen to “Bang Ya Head” now via digital outlets. It’ll also appear on the upcoming debut Wargasm album, Venom, due out October 27.

Durst and Limp Bizkit released their latest album, Still Sucks, in 2021, marking the “Break Stuff” outfit’s first album in 10 years.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

