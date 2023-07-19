Fozzy announces fall US tour

Fozzy has announced a fall U.S. tour.

The headlining run begins October 19 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and will crisscross the country before wrapping up in the Volunteer State with a November 6 show in Memphis.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 21. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit FozzyRock.com.

Fozzy put out an album titled Boombox in 2022. It includes the singles “I Still Burn,” “Sane” and “Nowhere to Run.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.