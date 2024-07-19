Fox in Lincoln Tests Positive for Rabies

A fox in the backyard of a home in northeast Lincoln. (File photo from Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 19)–A fox has tested positive for rabies, the first one confirmed in Lincoln.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Animal control says the fox came in contact with a dog and was injured. The fox showed signs of illness. Rabies is caused by a virus that affects the nervous system and is transmitted by the bite of an infected animal or if saliva from an animal with rabies gets directly into an open wound or a person’s eyes, nose, or mouth.

Rabies is preventable in pets through vaccination. Rabies in people is also preventable if treatment is started right away.