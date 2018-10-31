Fourth Term Would Be Last For Beutler, If Re-Elected

It sounds like Mayor Chris Beutler may be in office one more term, if he’s re-elected next spring.

In an interview with KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 Now, on Wednesday, Beutler said he will not serve more than four years in office.

“This would be my last term, for sure,” Beutler said. “Just because of the fact that I do want to spend some time with my grandchildren, and more time with the family at some point in time, and it is always a personal judgment matter for when that comes. But I will not be serving more than four more years for sure. I pledge that today.”

Beutler, a democrat, was first elected in 2007, and was re-elected in 2011 and 2015. He had previously served in the Nebraska Legislature, representing south Lincoln’s District 28 and had an unsuccessful run for governor in 1986.

On Nov. 6, Lincoln voters will cast a ballot for or against instituting term limits retroactively on the mayor’s office. If it’s voted down, it would open up the possibility of Beutler to run for a fourth-term.