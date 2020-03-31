Fourth Suspect Arrested In March Stabbing Death At Central Lincoln Apartment
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 31)–Lincoln Police have made another arrest in connection to a stabbing death in early March at a central Lincoln apartment building.
On Tuesday, Chief Jeff Bliemeister said officers arrested 15-year-old Marsalis Phillips on suspicion of second-degree murder in the March 8 stabbing death of 36-year-old Edward Varejcka at an apartment near 22nd and Orchard. Phillips was arrested Monday at a home he shares with his mother near 27th and Cornhusker.
According to documents filed in Lancaster County Court, Phillips allegedly stabbed Varejcka intentionally without premeditation. Varejcka had several stab wounds and pronounced dead at the scene, after attempts to save his life were unsuccessful.
Phillips is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.
Three others are in jail, including 19-year-old Krysean Reynolds, 20-year-old Makayla Fell and 18-year-old Victor Melendez, are accused of being accessories.