Fourth Man Sentenced After Home Invasion Robbery That Left Two People Dead
Lincoln, NE (June 10, 2021) 30 year old Rubin Thomas of Lincoln was sentenced to 40 to 52 years in prison today on a charge of conspiracy to commit Robbery and conspiracy to commit Burglary. He was the fourth invader to survive a break-in at a home near 26th and South Street. It took place July 24, 2019.
According to Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon, five men entered the house intending to rob 34 year old Audrea Craig of drugs and money. She was shot to death, but also was able to shoot one of the five, Martae Green, who died later at a Lincoln hospital.
21 year old Charles Gresham of Omaha was sentenced earlier to 35 to 50 years, 27 year old Sylvester LeBlanc of Lincoln was sentenced to 12 to 18 years, and 24 year old Jesse Foster was sentenced to 24 to 28 years for their parts.
Condon said the sentencing of Thomas concluded the prosecution following the incident.