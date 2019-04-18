Fourth Arrest Made In Jessica Brandon Homicide

Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department, partnering with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and

the U.S. Marshals Service, arrested 33-year-old Ira Morrow on April 18 for conspiracy to commit robbery.

This is the fourth arrest in the July 31st, 2018 homicide of 36-year-old Jessica Brandon.

Morrow was identified as the fourth person via video surveillance from the night before the homicide. The

video was previously released to media and investigators received tips that helped identify

Morrow.

Lincoln Police extended their appreciation to all the citizens, businesses, and general public who provided crucial information or evidence that helped in the identification of those involved.

