Four-Vehicle Crash Leaves One Dead, Critically Injuring Two Others
June 9, 2024 7:43AM CDT
LINCOLN—(KFOR June 8)—One person is dead and two others were injured during a four-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in southeast Lincoln.
The collision happened along 84th Street between Old Cheney Road and Augusta Drive.
According to Lincoln Police, a southbound vehicle crossed over the center median and collided with a northbound vehicle. The driver of this northbound vehicle was killed. The driver of the southbound vehicle was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
A passenger in the northbound vehicle was also transported to the hospital in critical condition. Drivers of two other northbound vehicles involved in the collision were not injured.