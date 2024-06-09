Four-Vehicle Crash Leaves One Dead, Critically Injuring Two Others

LINCOLN—(KFOR June 8)—One person is dead and two others were injured during a four-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in southeast Lincoln.

The collision happened along 84th Street between Old Cheney Road and Augusta Drive.

According to Lincoln Police, a southbound vehicle crossed over the center median and collided with a northbound vehicle. The driver of this northbound vehicle was killed. The driver of the southbound vehicle was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A passenger in the northbound vehicle was also transported to the hospital in critical condition. Drivers of two other northbound vehicles involved in the collision were not injured.