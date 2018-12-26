Four Sent to Hospital After Rollover Crash Involving Stolen Vehicle

Three people are in the hospital Wednesday morning, after being ejected from a rollover crash involving a stolen vehicle just after 8 o’clock this morning.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were pursuing the stolen SUV near I-80 and NW 48th Street, when the vehicle took the exit off the interstate at a high rate of speed and rolled.

“Several people in that vehicle were ejected. We believe there are four occupants. One of those ejected is facing life-threatening injuries,” Sheriff Terry Wagner told KFOR News.

Early reports indicated four males were involved in the rollover crash. The driver was reportedly traveling over 90 miles per hour when he tried to take the exit off the interstate.

Wagner said the Nebraska State Patrol will be investigating the crash due to the severity of injuries and deputy involvement.

