Four people transported to hospital after crash southeast of Lincoln

Jul 17, 2022 @ 7:03pm

LINCOLN, Neb. (July 17, 2022 – KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash near 134th and Highway 2 on Sunday at 11 a.m.

According to LSO, a car travelling northbound on 134th Street attempted to go west onto Highway 2. They did not yield to traffic, and were struck by an eastbound car.

LSO said four people were transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic near the area was slowed, but not shut down.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue, Bennet & Southeast Volunteer Fire Departments and LSO all responded.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating the incident.

