Four People Cited In July Disturbance At Local Street Race
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 26)–Lincoln Police cited four people for disturbing the peace, after a fight last month in the parking lot of a business at 70th and McCormick.
It was on July 11 around 1am that police were called out, after an assault on a 23-year-old man, while people were in the area watching a drag race. The victim told officers he was watching a race, when a woman walked up to him and said he wasn’t allowed there because he wasn’t a white American.
The victim then told officers the woman came back with several men, who then kicked and hit him, then damaged his car. Police were also told by the victim the group blocked the man from leaving and pulled him out of the car, then assaulted him.
Investigators said he had non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the hospital. Officers have processed the scene, interviewed witnesses, and located surveillance video and identified people believed to be responsible.
Investigators said 38-year old Stacy Saddlemire was heard making comments that were derogatory about the man’s race. Saddlemire was not arrested, however, she was cited by LPD for assault and hate intimidation. Two other men, 26-year-old Tyler Lieth and 18-year-old Eric Dissmeyer, were cited for disturbing the peace and destruction of property.
Spilker says the victim was also ticketed for disturbing the peace, based on differing reports and video evidence showing the victim getting out of the vehicle, but he claimed he was pulled.