FOUR OF LINCOLN’S 18 COVID-19 CASES COMMUNITY ACQUIRED
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced Sunday that three of the four lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Lincoln Saturday are travel related and one is community acquired. The total number of cases in Lincoln remained at 18, with 14 travel related and four community acquired.
Tim Timmons, Communicable Disease Supervisor, advised all residents to continue tostay home as much as possible and self-monitor themselves for symptoms. Timmons said residents should assume there is risk of exposure any time they are out in a public space where other people are present.
The Health Department is now monitoring 95 individuals. Lancaster County reports 695 negative tests and 18 positives with 15 cases pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab. There are now 368 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and eight deaths.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Those who experience these symptoms should self-quarantine and call their health care providers for recommended follow up before visiting a hospital or a clinic. Those who need help accessing care, are urged to contact the Health Department at 402-441-8006. Going to the emergency room is discouraged unless it is essential.