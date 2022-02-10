Four More Covid Deaths In Lancaster County Today
Lincoln, NE (February 10, 2022) Four more people died from Covid 19 in Lincoln today. They included two men in their 50’s, another man in his 60’s, and a woman in her 80’s. The Health Department says the pandemic death toll now stands at 406. 124 new cases of the virus were also confirmed.
COMPLETE DAILY INFORMATION SUMMARY:
Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 124
Total cases: 68,219
Deaths reported today: 4, two men in their 50s who were hospitalized and unvaccinated, a man in his 60s who was vaccinated and not hospitalized, and a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated
Total number of deaths: 406
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients:
107 with 81 from Lancaster County (6 on ventilators) and 26 from other communities (3 on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.
Risk Dial: red – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community is severe
Directed Health Measure:
The DHM originally scheduled to end February 11 has now been extended through February 25 and includes a mask requirement for all individuals ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status. More information on the health measure and masks is available at lincoln.ne.gov/DHM and lincoln.ne.gov/mask.
Vaccinations administered:
- Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 226,070
- Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 210,360
- Lancaster County residents who are fully vaccinated: 65.9%
- Booster doses: 117,439
Vaccinations:
Those experiencing some of the most severe outcomes from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. LLCHD strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated or boosted. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus. Residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19, and those age 12 and older are eligible for a booster dose. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD at 402-441-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (schedule subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):
- Thursday, February 10, 3:15 to 6 p.m., Elliott Elementary School, 225 S. 25th St.
- Friday, February 11, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St.
- Monday, February 14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD
- Wednesday, February 16, 4 to 7 p.m., LLCHD
All clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 12 and older, and Moderna booster doses for age 18 and older.
For information on testing or other COVID-19-related issues, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.