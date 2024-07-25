Four Lincoln Teams Reach Class ‘A’ State Legion Baseball Tournament

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 25)–The Class A State Legion Baseball Tournament pairings have been released, which includes four Lincoln teams.

Area 5 champion Carpetland of Lincoln East will play in the American Division at Elkhorn and take on DC Electric on Saturday at 1pm. In the National Division here in Lincoln at Den Hartog Field, Area 5 runner-up Pinnacle Bank of Lincoln Southwest squares off with Elkhorn South Saturday at 7pm. The host team, Strasburger Orthopedics of Lincoln Northwest, will play at 1pm Saturday against Gretna and Area 6 runner-up JC Brager of Lincoln Southeast plays Papillion-LaVista South Saturday at 10am.

The full brackets are below.

Class A State Legion Baseball Tournament-American Division

Class A State Legion Baseball Tournament-National Division