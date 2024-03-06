Four Lincoln Area Teams Competing in NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 6)–Four Lincoln teams are part of this week’s NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament that gets underway Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Sports Center.

Things get rolling shortly after 3pm Wednesday in Class C2, as Lincoln Lutheran takes on Hartington Cedar Catholic at Devaney. We’ll have coverage here on KFOR. Then tonight just before 7:45pm, in Class A it will be Lincoln Southeast taking on Omaha Westside. Both games here on KFOR will be brought to you by the KFOR Sportscasters Club.

We’ll have the Class B quarterfinal with Norris and Bennington tomorrow night at 6 on kfornow.com. The other Lincoln area team competing is Malcolm as they open up with Omaha Concordia tomorrow morning at 9 in Class C1.

Click the link below to see the full tournament bracket.

NSAA 2024 Boys State Basketball Tournament