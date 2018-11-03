Four Juveniles in Custody After Riverside School Threats

Four juveniles are in custody after reports of threats made against multiple students at Riverside Public Schools.

The investigation began on Sunday, October 28, when threatening statements were reported by a student. The school immediately reported the incident to the Spalding Police Department, which initiated a joint investigation involving multiple agencies.

Officials with the Spalding Police Department, Nance County Sheriff’s Office, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Greeley County Sheriff’s Office, and the Nebraska State Patrol are working together on the investigation following a report of a threat made against a student at the Riverside Public Schools campus in Spalding.

The four juveniles will each be charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit first degree assault. Two of the juveniles will be charged in Greeley County and two will be charged in Nance County, based on their county of residence. The four, which range in age from 13 to 17, were taken into custody Thursday and Friday.

Law enforcement has provided an additional presence at the Riverside campuses in Spalding and Cedar Rapids throughout the week. At this point there is no threat to the school or public.