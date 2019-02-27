Four Huskers Qualify for Track & Field Championships

A total of four Nebraska track and field student-athletes have qualified for the NCAA Indoor Championships next week in Birmingham, Alabama.

Nebraska’s qualifiers are Mayson Conner (high jump), Jared Seay (heptathlon), Cale Wagner (heptathlon) and Angela Mercurio (triple jump). Mercurio is making her second career appearance at the NCAA Indoor Championships, while the rest of the Huskers will be competing there for the first time. Mercurio finished 15th in the triple jump last season with a mark of 40-7 1/2 (12.38m) to earn second-team All-America honors. She enters this year’s championships with the No. 14 mark nationally (43-6, 13.26m) and was the Big Ten champion last weekend.

Jared Seay is seeded seventh in the heptathlon with his personal-best score of 5,757, which he set at the Big Ten Indoor Championships to earn runner-up honors. Cale Wagner set a PR of 5,565 points at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational and is ranked 15th.

Mayson Conner has the No. 11 high jump mark in the nation at 7-3 3/4 (2.23m). The freshman from McCool Junction won the Big Ten title last weekend.

The NCAA Indoor Championships begin on Friday, March 8 at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.