Four Arrested In Northeast Lincoln Drug Bust
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 13)–Four people are in jail, after a drug warrant was served at a northeast Lincoln home on Tuesday night.
Lincoln Police say when the warrant was served at a home near 44th and Madison, there were eight people in the home, most of them hiding. Four of those people were cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, which had marijuana residue.
Others found in the home were facing more serious charges, including 47-year-old Michael Brown, 38-year-old Brian Baker, 35-year-old Rebecca Mitchell and 33-year-old Rae McCoy. Police say suspected meth and drug paraphernalia with meth residue were found where those four were hiding. Two grams of meth was found.
Brown, Baker, Mitchell and McCoy are facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance.