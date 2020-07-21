Founder of Team Jack Foundation Reveals He Has Brain Cancer
LINCOLN–(KOLN-TV/KFOR July 21)–The driving force behind the advocacy and fight against pediatric brain cancer is now facing a similar challenge.
KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 Now, is reporting that Andy Hoffman has announced he had brain cancer. Hoffman is the founder of the Team Jack Foundation and father of Jack Hoffman, a pediatric brain cancer survivor who was recognized by the Nebraska football team for running a 69-yard touchdown run in the 2013 spring game.
“After spending the last 9 years helping my son with his fight with brain cancer, and many others, I have now learned first hand what these people have gone through. On Sunday, July 19th, I had a seizure while running on the cowboy trail in Atkinson. A subsequent MRI revealed a massive brain tumor,” Andy said in a Facebook post. “We are currently at Mayo Clinic developing a plan of attack. Thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers.”
The Team Jack Foundation was created after Jack’s diagnosis and continues to help kids fighting a similar battle. According to the Team Jack Foundation website, the Foundation has raised over $7.5 million for research.