Foundation For LPS Announces COVID-19 Response
(KFOR NEWS MARCH 16, 2020) The Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools announces the LPS: COVID-19 Crisis Response campaign to support LPS students and families who are, or could soon be, in need of emergency funds as a result of COVID-19.
“A campaign goal of $500,000 just begins to address the needs of the most vulnerable children and families across the district,” according to Wendy Van DeLaCastro, President, Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools.
Donations will support families struggling with costs for childcare, medical care, housing, utilities, food and other emergency needs as they arise.
The most pressing needs we anticipate include:
- Assisting parents with funds for childcare they had not planned for and cannot afford.
- Supporting parents whose shifts have been reduced or jobs eliminated because of the downturn in the economy. They will need help to pay rent and basic utility bills.
- Helping pay unforeseen medical bills due to contact with COVID-19.
- Collaborating with the Food Bank of Lincoln to help fund mobile pantries for families Supporting families stock up on food should quarantine become a necessity.
According to LPS 2019/2020 stats, 47.3% of students receive free or reduced lunch, the equivalent of nearly 20,000 kids.
“We know that for families struggling with poverty, an emergency expense, even as small as $100, could put a huge financial strain on a family,” Van DeLaCastro explains. “Just one of the emergencies listed above has the power to land our most venerable families in a financial crisis that could take years from which to recover. The virus poses the potential for all of these challenges to hit at the same time. Our community is generous, and we believe that they will help us create this safety net. We know when families are safe and stable, kids are better poised to learn.”
The Foundation is working diligently with Lincoln Public Schools to finalize steps for families in need to request assistance. Updates will be provided on our website foundationforlps.org as they become available.
To make a gift to the LPS: COVID-19 Crisis Response visit: bit.ly/lpscovid19crisis.
