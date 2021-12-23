Fortenberry’s ALS Bill Signed Into Law
Washington, D.C. (December 23, 2021) Nebraska’s First District Congressman Jeff Fortenberry made an impassioned speech before the House of Representatives recently, describing how his brother-in-law contracted and then died from ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Fortenberry wrote and became the first co-sponsor of a bill to put more Federal Government muscle behind the search for a cure to the crippling disease.
Today, President Joe Biden signed Fortenberry’s ACT for ALS bill in a White House Ceremony.
Before placing his signature on the bill, Biden described several other people he knew personally who either are battling or have died from the disease. He said “the bill matters.”
It instructs the Secretary of Health and Human Services to establish a Federal program to find a cure, it authorizes formation of Public Private partnerships between Government, private industry, and Universities for research. It also allocates $100 Million per year for the next five years to grants to help the effort.
“It’s been a long, tough road to this miraculous moment, but ACT for ALS is now the law of the land. With this transformative public policy, we can break through faster for those who have suffered so much,” Fortenberry said.
“ACT for ALS represents a monumental shift for those suffering from neurodegenerative conditions. The new law does two main things: it transforms the paradigm of disease research and regulation and creates a new pathway to promising new treatments. It drives the hope.” Fortenberry added.
“Thank you to all those in the ALS community who courageously drove the hope that led to this moment. For decades, ALS patients have submitted themselves to tests and trials, therapies and placebos, in accordance with the rules of the current health care policy framework. But progress has been uneven, even debatable, with serious impediments to promising new treatments. Today, America advanced a new way,” Fortenberry said.
“I am deeply grateful to Representative Quigley and Senators Coons and Murkowski for their partnership on this groundbreaking legislation and to President Biden for signing ACT for ALS into law,” Fortenberry added.
