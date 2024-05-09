Fortenberry Spokesperson Says Former Nebraska Congressman Could Face Another Indictment

LINCOLN–(KFOR/KOLN May 9)–A new indictment is expected be filed toward former Nebraska Republican First District Congressman Jeff Fortenberry over the same charges of making false statements to the FBI.

A spokesperson for the former Congressman told KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 News, the Department of Justice will try the former Congressman again, this time in Washington, DC. Fortenberry was accused of lying to federal investigators about an illegal $30,000 campaign contribution made by a foreign billionaire at a 2015 fundraiser in Los Angeles. Fortenberry was tried and convicted in California in 2022 but an appeals court ruled last December the case shouldn’t have been tried there.

The false statements apparently happened during interviews at Fortenberry’s home in Lincoln and in a lawyer’s office in Washington. Kolton says Fortenberry maintains his innocence.