Fortenberry Legislation to Save Lewis and Clark Center in Nebraska City Passes Key House Committee
Lincoln, NE (October 1, 2020) The House Natural Resources Committee has passed a measure aimed at financially rescuing the Lewis and Clark Center in Nebraska City. H-R 3651, introduced by Congressman Jeff Fortenberry, gives the 80 acre center the flexibility to generate the money it needs to stay open. It’s been in financial trouble since it was deeded from the National Park Service to a non-profit organization in 2008. The measure now goes to the full House for a vote.
“Located on 79 beautiful acres overlooking the Missouri River in Nebraska City, the Lewis and Clark Center is a gem of the prairie, allowing one to walk in the footsteps of seminal explorers Captain Meriwether Lewis and Second Lieutenant William Clark. It is also the only visitor center or museum in America to focus on the flora, fauna, and scientific discoveries recorded by Lewis and Clark,” Fortenberry said.
“In 2008, the visitor center was conveyed from the National Park Service to a non-profit organization, which is operating the site. Since then, the center has faced ongoing financial insecurity, recently compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. Building on our earlier initiatives, my bill, H.R. 3651, gives the center new flexibility to generate resources to continue operations on its own,” Fortenberry added.
“The Lewis and Clark Expedition was a watershed mark in American history. More than two centuries later, the courageous story of these two outstanding explorers and the Corps of Discovery continues to inspire Americans of all ages. This legislation will help ensure that future generations will have the opportunity to learn about this remarkable journey. I look forward to its approval by the House,” Fortenberry said.
