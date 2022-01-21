Fortenberry Joins Congressional Call For Border Policy Investigation
WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 21, 2022) – Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (NE-01) made the following statement today after requesting that the Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General investigate the President’s border policies.
“A nation without properly maintained borders is no nation at all. With eight straight months of record-breaking illegal crossings, U.S. Border Patrol is overwhelmed, under-staffed, and unable to help those in dire need. Charity cannot flow from border chaos,” Fortenberry said.
“Yesterday, I joined over one hundred congressional colleagues in demanding a full and immediate review of the President’s failed border policies, which have only served to embolden criminal cartels in preying on the most vulnerable,” Fortenberry added.
Letter to DHS Inspector General: https://www.scribd.com/document/554070569/1-20-Bicameral-Letter-to-DHS-IG-on-Border-Crisis