Fortenberry Claims Flood “putting illegal immigrants over hardworking Nebraska families”
Washington, D.C. (January 28, 2022) Congressman Jeff Fortenberry is going on the attack early in his campaign to hold on to his first district house seat. Fortenberry began running a new tv commercial today accusing his challenger, State Senator Mike Flood of Norfolk, of being soft on illlegal immigration.
Fortenberry’s commercial says Flood “joined with liberal activists to give taxpayer-funded healthcare to illegal immigrants”, addinging it amounted to “putting illegal immigrants over hardworking Nebraska families.”
Flood’s campaign responded by calling Fortenberry’s charge a “desperate mud-slinging attack.” The statement from Flood said Fortenberry is “trying to distract from the felony criminal charges he is facing.”
Fortenberry was indicted on Federal charges of lying to the FBI during an investigation of contributions to his campaign by a Nigerian billionaire. Trial on the charges is scheduled for late February, but Fortenberry’s Attorney has filed a motion to move the trial from California to Nebraska.
Fortenberry is running for his tenth term in the House of Representatives. Flood, who currently represents District 19 in the Nebraska Legislature, filed as a challenger, saying the felony campaign finance charges facing Fortenberry risk losing the seat to Democratic Challenger Patty Pansing Brooks in the upcoming election.