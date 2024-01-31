Former Teacher Takes Plea Deal in Sexual Abuse Case

LINCOLN–(KFOR and 10/11 News Jan. 31)–A former English teacher at Norris High School has taken a plea deal, after she had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student last school year.

According to KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 News, 24-year-old Lillie Bowman of Lincoln pled not contest to third-degree sexual abuse by a school employee and was found guilty in Lancaster County Court. Originally, Bowman was charged with first-degree sexual abuse by a school employee.

Bowman was a 9th and 10th grade English teacher at Norris and involved with the school’s trap team, when she developed a relationship with a 17-year-old student in March of 2023. Bowman and the student had sex on 10 occasions, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Bowman’s offense carries a punishment of up to 2 years in prison, along with a possible post release supervision of up to a year, a $10,000 fine or both. Bowman will also have to register as a sex offender.