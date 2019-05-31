Former Tabitha Employee Accused Of Misusing Company Credit Card

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 31)–A Lincoln woman is behind bars after allegedly using a company credit card for at least 30 personal purchases.
Tabitha Healthcare Services called Lincoln Police back in October when they noticed suspicious purchases on a company credit card, and 43 year old Kerry Paup was arrested on Thursday after a months-long investigation.
Lincoln Police say Paup is accused of stealing nearly 5,000 dollars from Tabitha.
