Former Sports Writer Now Accused of Having Child Pornography
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 18)–More charges are expected to be filed against a 49-year-old former sports journalist, who is being held in jail for sexual assault of a child.
Former Journal Star sports writer Brian Rosenthal is now facing charges of possessing and distributing child pornography in Lancaster County, after deputies served a search warrant Tuesday at his Lincoln home and found sexually explicit images of children on electronic devices.
Rosenthal is being held on $1-million bond in Nemaha County, where he’s accused of sexually assaulting a child between 12 and 16 years old between December 2017 and February 2018. Lancaster County Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said investigators are concerned there may be more survivors of sexual assault and child pornography involving Rosenthal.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call LSO at (402) 441-6500 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.