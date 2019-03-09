Former Rhode Island Police Officer Sentenced

A former Rhode Island police officer who engaged in sexually explicit electronic discussions with a 15-year-old Nebraska girl, and sent her obscene pictures and videos, will spend two years in prison.

52 year old Mathew Riley started communicating with the girl in late 2015. He exchanged what investigators described as graphic communications with the ninth-grade Nebraska girl both on social media platforms and thru text messages. They included obscene pictures and explicit videos. Riley pleaded guilty in November.

