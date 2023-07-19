Former NSP Evidence Room Tech Sentenced In Drug Distribution Case

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 19)–By the time 37-year-old Anna Idigma will be released from prison, she will be around 59-years-old.

The former Nebraska State Patrol evidence room technician was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Wednesday for a charge of conspiracy to distribute and possession of five kilograms of cocaine, along with amounts of fentanyl and marijuana.

Idigma and her boyfriend, George Weaver, Jr., pled guilty to the charge in February. Those drugs were part of a series of overdoses in the Lincoln area in 2021. Idigma will not be eligible for parole and has to serve five years of post-release supervision.