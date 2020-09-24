Former Nebraska U.S. District Judge Laurie Smith Camp Has Passed Away
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 24)–Senior District Judge Laurie Smith Camp passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at her home sometime late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. She was 66-years-old.
Smith Camp was the first woman appointed as a U.S. District Court judge in Nebraska, according to a news release sent from Chief Judge John Gerrard. “Judge Smith Camp was more than an outstanding judge and leader on this court. To many of us, she was a mentor, true friend and confidante,” Chief Judge Gerrard said in a statement.
After graduating from Stanford in 1974, Smith Camp went on to earn a law degree from the Nebraska College of Law in 1977. She was also in private law practice in Nebraska and Kansas, before she served as General Counsel to the Nebraska Department of Corrections for 11 years, starting in 1980.
Smith Camp also worked as the head of the Nebraska Attorney General’s Civil Rights section and later was chief deputy attorney general for criminal matters, before appointed as a U.S. District Court Judge for Nebraska by President George W. Bush in 2001 and later confirmed by the U.S. Senate. She became a Senior Judge in Dec. 2018.
Smith Camp, who was married to former Lincoln City Council member Jon Camp, was part of a business partnership that led to the redevelopment of Lincoln’s Haymarket District between 1982 and 2001.
Smith Camp was elected president of the Omaha Bar Association for 2020-2021. She is survived by her two children, Jonathan and Abby.