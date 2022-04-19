Former Nebraska State Senator and U.S. Congressman Brad Ashford Passes Away
(KFOR NEWS April 19, 2022) According to a post on Facebook, former Nebraska State Senator and U.S. Congressman, Brad Ashford has died at the age of 72.
The post reads, “We are broken hearted to announce Brad passed away early this morning. His death was peaceful though much too premature. He loved you all so much and the time you have taken these past two months to visit, call, write, or text have meant the world to him and to us. He was positive through the end and would want you to take today and every day to give yourself a pat on the back for a job well done, tell your loved ones you love them, read some history to learn something, and reach out to lift up your fellow human.“
Ashford served as a state senator from Omaha and represented Nebraska’s 2nd district in the U.S. House of Representatives. He was battling brain cancer.
Services have not been announced.