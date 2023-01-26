Former LPD Officer Files Lawsuit Against the City

LINCOLN–(KFOR/Journal Star Jan. 26)–A lawsuit has been filed by a former Lincoln Police officer, alleging years of on the job sexual discrimination and the systematic ousting of those who report any misconduct.

As reported by the Journal Star, Angela Sands also contends in the lawsuit she continues to receive hostility from LPD. Sands was terminated in Dec. 2021 after 10 years on the force, which included her as a patrol officer, to later becoming the media relations officer and later rising to the rank of Sergeant.

She told the Journal Star she’s moving forward with legal complaints to hold abusers and leadership accountable to the people they serve. City officials are aware of the lawsuit.