Former Iron Maiden vocalist Blaze Bayley hospitalized following heart attack

Former Iron Maiden vocalist Blaze Bayley has been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack over the weekend.

A post on Bayley’s Instagram published Sunday by the musician’s management team reads, “We sincerely regret to announce that Blaze had a heart attack at home yesterday evening & is now in hospital in a stable condition, awaiting news of further surgery/treatment.”

The post adds that Bayley is “in good spirits,” however, his European tour dates scheduled for March and April have been postponed.

The Iron Maiden Twitter account also shared Bayley’s post alongside the caption, “Everyone at Iron Maiden wishes Blaze a quick and full recovery!”

Bayley joined Iron Maiden in 1994, and contributed to the albums The X Factor and Virtual XI. He parted ways with the group in 1999, after which longtime vocalist Bruce Dickinson rejoined the band. He has remained Maiden’s singer ever since.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.