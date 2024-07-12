Former Husker Player/Coach Monte Kiffin Passes Away

TAMPA, Fla.–(AP/KFOR July 11)–Monte Kiffin, the native Nebraskan and longtime NFL and college assistant coach whose Tampa Bay defenses routinely ranked among the league’s best, died Thursday. He was 84.

One of the architects of the ultra successful Tampa 2 defensive scheme, Kiffin spent 13 seasons as defensive coordinator of the Bucs under former coaches Tony Dungy and Jon Gruden from 1996 to 2008 and helped the franchise win the first of its two Super Bowl titles.

On behalf of Nebraska Football, our condolences go out to the family of former Husker player and coach Monte Kiffin and to those he impacted through his legendary career. pic.twitter.com/MnssnB2d4e — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) July 12, 2024

Kiffin was a standout high school athlete at Lexington before playing football at Nebraska and later served as an assistant for Tom Osborne from 1973 to 1976. Kiffin also later was the head coach at North Carolina State. He’s the father of Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin.