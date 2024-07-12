104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Former Husker Player/Coach Monte Kiffin Passes Away

July 12, 2024 7:53AM CDT
TAMPA, Fla.–(AP/KFOR July 11)–Monte Kiffin, the native Nebraskan and longtime NFL and college assistant coach whose Tampa Bay defenses routinely ranked among the league’s best, died Thursday. He was 84.

One of the architects of the ultra successful Tampa 2 defensive scheme, Kiffin spent 13 seasons as defensive coordinator of the Bucs under former coaches Tony Dungy and Jon Gruden from 1996 to 2008 and helped the franchise win the first of its two Super Bowl titles.

Kiffin was a standout high school athlete at Lexington before playing football at Nebraska and later served as an assistant for Tom Osborne from 1973 to 1976.  Kiffin also later was the head coach at North Carolina State. He’s the father of Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin.

 

