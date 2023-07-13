Former Husker Glissman Leaves NBA Front Office To Be Associate Commissioner of SEC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.–(KFOR July 13)–Former Nebraska football and basketball player Garth Glissman, who had been in the front office of the National Basketball Association as vice president for operations, is now the SEC’s new associate commissioner for men’s basketball, the conference announced on Wednesday.

STAFF | @SEC Commissioner @GregSankey names Garth Glissman, NBA VP of Basketball Operations, as SEC Associate Commissioner for Men’s Basketball. https://t.co/aSG7K0yh3V pic.twitter.com/9qAKFix0LN — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) July 12, 2023

As the SEC’s Associate Commissioner for Men’s Basketball, Glissman will ensure ongoing communication related to the sport between the SEC Office and its member institutions and coaches; develop and enact strategies for enhancing and promoting men’s basketball in the SEC; prepare the Conference men’s basketball schedules and collaborate with external constituencies to ensure continuous improvement of the sport in the SEC.

“Garth brings to the Southeastern Conference a unique set of experiences and skills that will help us address the key issues critical to the growth and continued success of men’s basketball in the SEC,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “His management experience with the NBA, which included serving as the NBA’s liaison to NCAA Basketball, plus his knowledge of the game and relationships in the college basketball community will be of great benefit to the SEC as we move forward.”

Glissman, a former football and basketball star at Waverly High School, had been in the NBA front office since 2016, starting out as Senior Director of Basketball Operations before being promoted to Associate Vice President in 2019 and Vice President in 2021.. Prior to that, Glissman was a partner with Kutak Rock, a national law firm based in Omaha. He joined the firm as a summer associate in 2007 before becoming an associate in 2009 and a partner in 2015.

While working at Kutak Rock, Glissman volunteered as a high school head varsity basketball coach at Parkview Christian School and College View Academy in Lincoln, for four years each.