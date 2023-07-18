Former Husker, East Alum Griesel Signs Pro Basketball Contract in Germany

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 18)–After playing in the NBA Summer League with the Boston Celtics, former Nebraska men’s basketball player Sam Griesel has signed a contract to play professionally over in Europe.

Incredibly excited for this next step in my basketball journey! Back to the motherland! @TelekomBaskets https://t.co/3ICC3yqdbZ — Sam Griesel (@SammyG_22) July 18, 2023

Griesel announced on Twitter Tuesday he’s signed a three-year contract to play in Germany for Telekom Baskets Bonn, who are the defending BCL champions. Griesel has connections to Germany, where he played for the Under 20 National team and his father is originally from there.

Griesel is a former all-state selection at Lincoln East and later played four seasons at North Dakota State before transferring to Nebraska for his final year of NCAA eligibility. He averaged 12 points, 3.8 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game in his lone season with the Huskers in 2022-23.