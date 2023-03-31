Former Grand Island Hoops Star Traudt Transfers To Creighton

OMAHA–(CU Athletics Mar. 31)–Isaac Traudt, the 2022 Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year, will transfer closer to home to play basketball at Creighton University beginning next fall. The Grand Island, Neb., native redshirted this past season at the University of Virginia and will have four years of eligibility remaining.

A 6-foot-10 forward, Traudt was a four-year letterwinner at Grand Island Senior High School, where he twice was named First Team All-State. He averaged 25.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game as a junior and 23.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest as a senior. As a sophomore Traudt was selected Honorable Mention All-State after he contributed 16.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game for the Islanders.

Traudt was ranked as the No. 51 recruit in the 2022 class by ESPN.com and the No. 64 recruit in 247Sports composite recruiting rankings.

“We are excited that Isaac is coming home to play at Creighton,” said Creighton head coach Greg McDermott. “I’ve always been impressed with his work ethic and passion for the game of basketball. His versatility is a perfect fit in our system. We can’t wait to get him on campus this summer!”

Creighton finished the 2022-23 season last weekend in the Elite Eight with a 24-13 overall record. Virginia went 25-8 and shared the regular-season title in the Atlantic Coast Conference.