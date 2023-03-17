Former Drowning Pool singer Ryan McCombs returns to the band

Former Drowning Pool singer Ryan McCombs has returned the band.

The “Bodies” rockers confirmed the news in an Instagram post, noting that their first show back with McCombs takes place Friday in Destin, Florida.

McCombs was Drowning Pool’s third singer, following original frontman Dave Williams, who died in 2002, and Jason Jones. He was with the group from 2005 to 2011 and contributed to two albums: 2007’s Full Circle and 2010’s self-titled effort. McCombs was then replaced by Jasen Moreno, who remained Drowning Pool’s lead singer until now.

As for what happened with Moreno, that remains unclear.

“We appreciate everyone asking about Jasen,” Drowning Pool writes in a Facebook comment. “We can’t speak for him but we believe he was just ready to move on to other things in life.”

“Maybe he will make a statement. Maybe he won’t,” the comment continues. “Regardless, we wish him the best.”

Drowning Pool released a new album called Strike a Nerve — now seemingly their final record with Moreno — last September.