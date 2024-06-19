104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Former Deputy to Stand Trial In Shooting Death Following I-80 Pursuit

June 19, 2024 11:55AM CDT
Hall of Justice and Law Enforcement Center in Lincoln. (Courtesy of Alpha Media Lincoln)
Anthony Gann (Courtesy of the Lancaster County Corrections Department)

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 19)–The trial date has been set for a former Seward County Sheriff’s deputy accused of shooting and killing a man following a pursuit in October 2023 along Interstate 80 west of Lincoln.

Court records say 28-year-old Anthony Gann will go to trial on February 3 of next year. He was was indicted by a grand jury in April. Gann is accused of shooting Jorge Luis Santana-Ramirez, who deputies tried to pull over along westbound I-80 but didn’t stop. Santana-Ramirez turned around and went eastbound in the westbound lanes before crossing into the eastbound lanes about 7 miles west of Lincoln.

Santana-Ramirez refused to come out of this vehicle and deputies indicated he had a weapon. Gann fired his gun and fatally wounded Santana-Ramirez. Gann was released in late April after posting $10,000. He’s due back in court December 16.

