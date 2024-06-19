Former Deputy to Stand Trial In Shooting Death Following I-80 Pursuit

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 19)–The trial date has been set for a former Seward County Sheriff’s deputy accused of shooting and killing a man following a pursuit in October 2023 along Interstate 80 west of Lincoln.

Court records say 28-year-old Anthony Gann will go to trial on February 3 of next year. He was was indicted by a grand jury in April. Gann is accused of shooting Jorge Luis Santana-Ramirez, who deputies tried to pull over along westbound I-80 but didn’t stop. Santana-Ramirez turned around and went eastbound in the westbound lanes before crossing into the eastbound lanes about 7 miles west of Lincoln.

Santana-Ramirez refused to come out of this vehicle and deputies indicated he had a weapon. Gann fired his gun and fatally wounded Santana-Ramirez. Gann was released in late April after posting $10,000. He’s due back in court December 16.