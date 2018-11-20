Former Crete Teacher To Jail

A former Crete High School teacher facing sexual assault charges was sentenced Tuesday afternoon. Matthew Hoffman was sentenced in Saline County Court to two years in the County Jail and a $2,000 fine.

Originally, Hoffman faced two charges of second-degree sexual assault of a protected individual and one charge of first-degree sexual assault. County Attorney Tad Eickman filed a motion to dismiss the felony charges. In exchange, Hoffman pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges of third-degree sexual assault. The maximum sentence for each of those charges was one year and/or a $1,000 fine.

Hoffman, of Dorchester, was arrested by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office last January 17. According to court records, the assaults occurred as far back as June of 2017 and were as recent as January of 2018.