Former Boxer Among Six People Caught In Drug Bust
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 1)–A former Lincoln pro boxer is among six people caught in a drug bust at a north Lincoln apartment Monday night, after the Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation.
Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker on Wednesday said that the warrant was served at 3300 Huntington Avenue, where six people, including 48-year-old Tony Menefee, were detained. Investigators found a scale with methamphetamine residue in Menefee’s bedroom. Close to 115 grams of meth in numerous bags with an estimated street value of $10,000 was found in another bedroom belonging to 63-year-old Michael Ernst. Investigators also found $680 cash in Ernst’s pants pocket.
About 0.4 grams of loose meth was found on a plate near two women, 45-year-old Kelley Gray and 43-year-old Kristin Cardona. Elsewhere, investigators found 40-year-old April Jauken in a bathroom where a glass pipe with meth residue was nearby. A syringe filled with meth was found in a backpack belonging to 38-year-old Mitchell Prester.
Ernst was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of money while violating a drug law. Menefee the the other four people in the apartment were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Menefee was a pro boxer from 1990-2006 and in 113 bouts had 78 wins, 25 losses and one draw, according to boxerlist.com.