Forecasters Say Snow Likely in Northeast Nebraska, With Some Snowfall Expected in the Lincoln Area

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 16)–A winter storm system moving cross the central plains is expected to drop anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow over northeast Nebraska, with lesser amounts anticipated in the southeast part of the state, including the Lincoln area.

Meteorologist David Eastlack at the National Weather Service in Valley on Thursday morning told KFOR News the Lincoln metro area won’t see the brunt of the snow activity.

“Maybe an inch or two at the most,” according to Eastlack.

The main problem will be the winds, especially with snow expected by Thursday afternoon that could cause conditions to be poor for driving. Areas north of Lincoln could be primarily affected by those strong winds.

“We’re looking at winds close to 40 to 50 mph,” Eastlack added. “That’s going to potentially cause some near white-out conditions, particularly on rural roads.”

A wind advisory will be in effect until 1am Friday. Heading into the weekend, conditions will be dry and breezy but temperatures will be cold. By the middle of next week, Eastlack says temperatures in the Lincoln area could be in the upper 50s, pushing toward 60 degrees.