For the Vets
November 10, 2022 3:00PM CST
Overhead view of friends dining at table with food in backyard garden
Just a few of the restaurants paying respects to Veterans Day.
Free or discounted meals
- Applebee’s will offer free meals from a limited menu for Veterans and people in the military if they show proof of service.
- Buffalo Wild Wings will have an order of boneless wings and fries for Veterans.
- Chick-fil-A will offer discounts to Veterans.
- Dunkin’ is giving out free doughnuts.
- Hooters is giving out free entrees
