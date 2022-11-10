104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

For the Vets

November 10, 2022 3:00PM CST
Overhead view of friends dining at table with food in backyard garden

Just a few of the restaurants paying respects to Veterans Day.

Free or discounted meals

  • Applebee’s will offer free meals from a limited menu for Veterans and people in the military if they show proof of service.
  • Buffalo Wild Wings will have an order of boneless wings and fries for Veterans.
  • Chick-fil-A will offer discounts to Veterans.
  • Dunkin’ is giving out free doughnuts.
  • Hooters is giving out free entrees
