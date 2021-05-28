In 1987 Jason Becker and Marty Friedman started a band called Metal Cacophony. At age 16 Jason was already an accomplish player. Jason went on to play with David Lee Roth, and just when thing were coming together he was diagnosed with ALS. A sad ending to a guy who just wanted to play guitar and live his life.
In 1996, Becker lost the ability to speak. He now communicates with his eyes via a system developed by his father.
Metallica, Paul Stanley, Steve Vai and other killer musicians have donated instruments to be auctioned off with proceeds going the Jason Becker Special Needs Trust.
