For charity

White electric guitar on black background. Image courtesy of Getty Images

This years MusiCares Charity Relief Auction featured autographed guitars from Joe Perry, Slash and a slew of other talented artists in pop and rock.

The sales included a Joe Perry Signature Gibson Les Paul that sold for $25,000, while a Slash Signature Les Paul sold for $22,400.

Some of the other items sold included a signed and personalized copy of Paul McCartney’s book The Lyrics: 1965 to Present which garnered $25,600, while a guitar signed by members of Fleetwood Mac was sold for sold $19,200.

What was the biggest seller in the auction? A pair of Nike sneakers worn by Eminem which sold for more than $40,000

Not a bad haul this year.

MusiCares, is a music industry charity, offering preventive, emergency, and recovery programs for the health and welfare of the music community.

musicares.org